A Catholic priest known for his anti-mining advocacies and helping indigenous people in Cagayan was shot dead after celebrating mass at a gymnasium on Sunday in Gattaran town.

Father Mark Ventura, 37, was shot dead by a gunman around 8:15 am while he was blessing children and talking with choir members, CBCPNews said, quoting reports from the regional police office.

This is second death of a priest in five months.

Back in December, Fr. Marcelito Paez, 72, was killed by an unidentified gunman in Jaen, Nueva Ecija after he facilitated the release of a political prisoner.

In a statement, Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines President Archbishop Romulo Valles said they are “shocked” and are in “disbelief” over the brutal murder of a priest of the Archdiocese of Tuguegarao. DMS