President Rodrigo Duterte on Saturday night said the arrest and looming deportation of Australian nun Patricia Fox was based on an order signed by detained Senator Leila De Lima when she was the justice secretary.

"And the one who made the rules that if you join protest, political rallies, you'll be deported? My friend who is inside the jail, (Sen. Leila) De Lima," he said during his meeting with the Filipino community in Singapore.

Duterte is referring to Bureau of Immigration's Operations Order no. SBM-2015-025 states foreign tourists in the Philippines are not entitled to all the rights and privileges granted to the citizens of the Philippines, specifically the exercise of political right which are inherently exclusive of Filipino citizens.

"I did not revoke that. Let it be. Someday we will be able to use that. Now look, the fool is quiet," he said.

"Look, the woman is quiet? And we are now the bad ones... you made me release (your signed order). That is the irony of life. If you are the ones who are doing it, it's okay. But if it's us, we are wrong. So I saw it, I said.. I will not revoke that order. It stands there," he added.

Duterte insisted only Filipinos had the right to criticize him and his government.

"If you are a Filipino, you have every right to curse at me because you might not be contented on my work. I'm only an employee.. If you are not a Filipino, do not mess with me. You have no right," he said.

Last April 24, the Bureau of Immigration has ordered Australian missionary Patricia Fox to leave the country in 30 days or face deportation. She was first invited for questioning for violating the conditions of her stay by engaging in political activities and anti-government demonstrations.

Fox admitted she was the person in a photograph shown by Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque holding a microphone in a rally organized by militant Kilusang Mayo Uno and Gabriela party-list in front of Coca-Cola Distribution Center at Ulas in Davao City but she insisted it was not a rally. Ella Dionisio/DMS