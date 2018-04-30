President Rodrigo Duterte on Sunday said he will "not yet" lift a proclamation that declared the Communist Party of the Philippines and its armed wing, the New People's Army (NPA) as a terrorist group.

"Not yet," Duterte said in a predawn press conference at the Davao International Airport after a reporter asked him if he is willing to lift the proclamation.

Duterte has earlier invited CPP founding chairman Jose Maria Sison to come back to the Philippines and talk peace with him.

"So I left a small window. Only 60 days. Before they want me to go to Amsterdam, but you know, it would not look good for a president to be chasing the elusive peace," he added.

Duterte reiterated his mandate to save the lives of Filipinos and make it comfortable.

"I would save lives. Filipinos against government because you cannot expect our people in unison to... to toe the line. And I also save the lives of the soldiers and policemen," he said.

Late last year, Duterte signed a proclamation terminating the peace talks with the Maoist rebels due to their continued attack against government forces and civilians. On December 5, 2017, Duterte later declared the CPP-NPA as terrorist organizations. Ella Dionisio/DMS