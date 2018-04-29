Six people were injured in a fire that razed a residential area in Sta. Cruz, Manila on Friday night.

Senior Fire Officer 3 Sany Lacuban, Manila Bureau of Fire Protection investigator, said based on their record the fire started at the home of a certain Joselyn Gerodiaz located at 968 Oroquieta St., Sta Cruz, around 7:15 pm.

Lacuban said the fire reached its highest alarm of Task Force Bravo around 8:26 pm before it was declared fire out around 3:10 am.

He noted the fire that lasted for almost eight hours burned around 200 homes made of wood and semi concrete materials. No initial estimate of damage was given.

Lacuban said fire volunteers were among the six who sustained slight injuries.

He said they were given first aid. Lacuban said the cause of fire is still under investigation. Robina Asido/DMS