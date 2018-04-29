Foreign Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano reiterated that rescuing Filipinos who were said to be abused by their employers in Kuwait is "a rightful exercise of our duty under international law."

Cayetano made the statement on Saturday ahead of an announcement by President Rodrigo Duterte on the diplomatic tension between the Philippines and Kuwait when he arrives in Davao close to midnight.

Kuwait expelled Philippine Ambassador Renato Pedro Villa and recalled its envoy in Manila Thursday.

Kuwait's furor was caused by the uploading of a video on social media last week by a rescue of Filipino workers who claimed to be badly treated by their employers. Some Philippine diplomats were said to be involved in the rescue operation.

Kuwait called the rescue mission "inappropriate behavior."

"We remain convinced that the actions we took in Kuwait are a rightful exercise of our duty under international law to protect our nationals abroad. Our actions are consistent both with the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations and the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations," said Cayetano.

"The Department of Foreign Affairs and the Department of Labor and Employment have been carrying out this policy by ensuring that we always come to the aid of Filipinos in distress anywhere in the world. The policy ? and our resolve to pursue it ? will not waver," added Cayetano.

Cayetano said the Philippines is engaged in discussions with Kuwait to address recent concerns arising from efforts to answer calls for help of some Filipinos working in Kuwait.

The Philippines imposed a deployment ban of workers to Kuwait in February after discovering that a body of Filipina was in a freezer at an abandoned apartment for one year. A labor agreement between the Philippines and Kuwait to improve working conditions of Filipinos is being worked out.

But Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said late Friday this agreement is "up in the air" due to recent developments. DMS