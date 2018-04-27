The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the Department of Transportation - Metro Rail Transit 3 (DOTr - MRT 3) signed an agreement that will provide free rides for all active military personnel.

Lt. Col. Emmanuel Garcia, AFP public affairs chief, said present during the signing were “Secretary Arthur Tugade (DOTr), retired General Rodolfo Garcia (GM, DOTr-MRT 3), Timothy John Batan (USec for Railways, DOTr) and other key persons who made the project into reality.”

“The MOA was signed by BGen. (Bienvenido) Datuin, also the AFP’s spokesperson and General Garcia (Ret), MRT General Manager at the MRT-3 Depot, Quezon City, and shall take effect upon the MOA’s approval by the secretaries of the National Defense and Transportation, respectively. The agreement was noted by the AFP Chief of Staff and Atty. Timothy John Batan,” he said

According to Datuin, this endeavor shows DOTr - MRT 3 continuing trust and cooperation with the armed forces.

“This is a big boost to our soldier’s morale, especially after being granted the same privilege in LRT-2 December of last year,” he said.

“AFP Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Carlito Galvez Jr. extends our sincerest and heartfelt gratitude to the DOTr and the management of MRT-3 for their recognition of the sacrifices of our men and women in uniform,” he added.

Garcia said under the memorandum all the “active military personnel, even in civilian attire, are entitled to ride the MRT-3 (North Avenue - Taft) free of charge upon showing their AFP identification cards as access pass. These are all in recognition to the sacrifices of men in uniform.”

“On the other hand, the AFP will provide media mileage to DOTr- MRT 3 and the Department of Transportation through the Civil Relations Service AFP (CRSAFP), such as DOTr’s regular guesting at CRS Virtual TV, airtime at CRSVTV and DWDD radio station, and a space at the AFP’s “Ang Tala” magazine publication,” he said.

“The AFP will also provide information materials on crime prevention, safety tips, and AFP programs to be posted on DOTr ? MRT 3 spaces,” he added. Robina Asido/DMS