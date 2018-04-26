Five drug suspects were killed in two separate encounters during buy-bust operations in the province of Laguna on Wednesday morning.

In a report, the Laguna Provincial Police said the buy-bust operation against Christopher Manjares Gonce Alias Boy B and his unidentified cohort was conducted in the vicinity of at Purok 7, Brgy., Pansol, Calamba City, Laguna around 2:30 am.

“Based on the initial investigation conducted, the suspects fired upon the PNP personnel when the suspects sensed that they were transacting with police operatives. The encounter resulted to the death of the suspects,” it noted.

The report also noted authorities also recovered war materials and other items such as two 38 caliber, “one improvised grenade launcher load with 40mm, three pcs. medium size plastic transparent heat sealed sachet containing suspected shabu, 13 pcs. small plastic transparent heat sealed sachet containing suspected shabu, 11 pieces fired cartridge cases, three fired bullet, three live ammunition, one piece of five hundred peso bill buy bust money” at the crime scene during the investigation.

“All recovered pieces of evidence were under the custody of Regional Crime Laboratory Office (RCLO) 4-A for examinations while the 40mm grenade are under custody of SWAT of this office for proper disposition,” it stated.

“The remains of suspects were conveyed to Green Lawn Funeral Services for autopsy,” it added.

Three drug suspects were killed in another encounter that happened in a buy-bust operation at the vicinity of Sitio Biuyan, Brgy Sto Angel, San Pablo City, Laguna around 5 am.

Two slain suspects were identified as Wilbert Sardido and Reynaldo Dante.

Based on a report, authorities also recovered “three Cal .45 pistol; two pieces of one thousand peso bill (marked money) and one small heat sealed plastic sachet of suspected shabu during the operation. Robina Asido/DMS