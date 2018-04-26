Three passengers of a bus were killed while 23 others were injured in a road accident in Tarlac last Tuesday.

In a radio interview, Supt. Augusto Pasamonte, chief of police of Concepcion, Tarlac said based on initial report the incident involving a Fuso truck and Five Star Bus occurred along the SCTEX ( Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway) in the vicinity of Barangay Sto. Niño around 11:50 pm.

He said the Five Star Bus was on its way to Dagupan City from Cubao in Quezon City when the incident happened.

Pasamonte said the truck was moving out of the emergency lane at the northbound area of SCTEX when it was hit by the bus from behind.

He said due to the impact both vehicles went into flames and fell to a creek five meters deep.

Pasamonte said three passengers of Five Star Bus were totally burned while the 23 victims, including drivers of the two vehicles were rushed to different hospitals.

“Ten of the victims were rushed to Concepcion District Hospital, 11 (at Dr. Eutiquio Atanacio Memorial Hospital Inc.) in Sta. Rita and two others were brought to Tarlac Provicial Hospital,” he said. Robina Asido/DMS