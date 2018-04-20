A Japanese national who was arrested for a parricide case was turned over to Zamboanga City jail on Wednesday, police said Thursday.

SPO4 Ramon Rudy Vasquez, Zamboanga City Police Station 5 investigator-on-case said the Japanese was arrested in Brgy. Guiwan, Zamboanga City last Tuesday.

Vasquez said based on their investigation, the suspect ordered the killing of his wife because of insurance claim.

“The investigation shows that (he) insured his wife in Japan worth ( an equivalent of) 15 million (pesos ),” he said.

Vasquez said the Japanese's wife managed rent for a building they own in Zamboanga City.

He said the woman was on her way home when she was shot at the vicinity of Brgy. Guiwan in December 2018.

Vasquez said police authorities are still searching for other suspects involved in the planning and killing of the victim.

Actually there are five suspects... To be able to prosecute them, out of the five I make one of them as witness, so four were accused including the Japanese national,” he said.

“Actually the gun man is still unidentified as of this time, as soon as we arrest (a certain) Vilma (another suspect who is at large) we will be able to identify the hired killer,” he added. Robina Asido/DMS