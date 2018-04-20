President Rodrigo Duterte warned policemen involved in illegal activities that they will meet retired Philippine National Police (PNP) Director General Ronald Dela Rosa in jail.

“I’d like to just issue a warning… that you policemen who are in drugs, in kidnap for ransom, or whatever crime you get into when you end up in bilibid you will be welcomed by Dela Rosa,” he said during the change of command and retirement ceremony in Camp Crame Thursday.

Duterte reiterated his appointment of Dela Rosa as the new director of the Bureau of Correction.

"Former Police Director General Ronald Dela Rosa now the director of prisons, I had a lot of problem in prisons even today,” he said.

Duterte emphasized the accomplishment of Dela Rosa during his nearly two years in service as the PNP chief.

“During his tenure as the chief PNP, he oversaw an impressive 22 percent decrease in the total crime volume nationwide and the 10 percent improvement in the crime solution efficiency rate compare the preceding 20 month period,” he said.

“This is highlighted on the PNP’s notable contributions on the ant- illegal drugs operations which led to the arrest of more than 130 suspects, the voluntary surrender of more than a million and two drug personalities and the confiscation of 23 billion pesos worth of illegal drugs,” he added.

During the change of command that was also attended by former President Fidel Ramos, DILG OIC Sec. Eduardo Ano, other government, defense, military and police officials, Dela Rosa was replaced by National Capital Region Police Director Oscar Albayalde.

In his remarks, Duterte also expressed his confidence with the new PNP chief and assured that Albayalde is a good choice.

“He is a good choice, I assure you the new PNP Chief Director Oscar Albayalde. I am confident that through his leadership we will further build our gains and create a more peaceful, just and harmonious society,” he said.

In his speech, Albayalde vows to continue the advocacies of his predecessor as he assumes as the head of the PNP.

“To my Mistah, Chief, PNP PDG Ronald M Dela Rosa. Thank you for trusting me to continue what you have started. I may not be able to fill your big shoes, I can assure you that I will do my best to carry on your advocacies; to fulfill the promise of the Philippine National Police of bringing peace to the country shaping a better future for the generations to come,” he said.

“We will carry on the programs of the previous leadership particularly the Oplan Double Barrel, because continuity is important to maintain the momentum of our accomplishments and gains, but we will reform those programs that need to be more responsive to our existing situation. We will not relent on our war against illegal drugs and other forms of criminality,” he added.

He thanked Duterte for his appointment despite not being assigned in Davao.

Albayalde said he will also focus on internal cleansing on the police organization and other anti-criminality campaigns as well as standardized training for policemen.

“Today, as I humbly accept this new responsibility to lead the PNP, I shall commit to continue my low-key but stern kind of leadership. I will scale up the thrusts of the NCRPO to also be the thrusts of the PNP. We will focus on imposing strict discipline, reform and internal cleansing; intensified campaign against criminality and illegal drugs; practical program for crime prevention and suppression; and strengthen public engagement,” he said.

“We will standardize equipage, training to our personnel, and build better facilities, including bigger detention cells in our police stations. All our recruits and new officers shall be required to undergo standard SAF (Special Action Force) training before they get deployed in the different regions,” he added.

Albayalde also assured the PNP will recognize and support policemen who work hard to fulfill their duties.

“On the same weight, we will also implement the awarding of policemen who are doing good deeds and showing heroism and provide legal assistance to officers who have been charged in court in connection with the performance of their duties,” he said. Robina Asido/DMS