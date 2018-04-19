President Rodrigo Duterte may proceed with his trip to Kuwait in May, Foreign Affairs Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano said on Wednesday.

In an interview with reporters, Cayetano said the labor agreement involving Filipino domestic helpers in Kuwait was almost complete and Duterte has signified interest to proceed with his trip to witness the signing of the deal.

"We're working on that (trip) later," he said.

Asked when the trip could take place, he said, "it looks like that April is too tight. So the earliest is May."

Duterte has set conditions to lift the total deployment ban of Filipino workers to Kuwait, which include among others, the day off-of at least one day every week for the domestic workers; no confiscation of passport; allowing them to cook their own food; and enough sleeping hours.

Cayetano said those which would not be included in the labor agreement, it would be part of the standard contract of a worker.

Duterte has banned the deployment of OFWs in Kuwait following the murder of a Filipina domestic worker whose remains were found inside a freezer last February, a year after she was reported missing. Celerina Monte/DMS