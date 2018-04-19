“The PCG will deploy two vessels to patrol in Boracay within the six months closure of the island,” Capt. Armando Balilo, PCG spokesman said Wednesday.

Balilo said one of the vessels to patrol in the area includes a multi role response vessel (MRRV) that arrived from Japan last month.

“On Sunday, the MRRV 4409 “BRP Cabra” is set to depart from Manila to Boracay while SARV 3504 “BRP Davao del Norte” will come from Iloilo,” he said.

Balilo said the PCG has created three groups to patrol the area which includes the Special Operations Group, Marine Environmental Protection Command Group composed of marine scientists from PCG and the Environment Management Bureau from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR).

“This group also aims to conduct tests on the water quality in the island as well as the transfer of petroleum products from Caticlan to Boracay,” he said.

“The PCG will also have Coastal and Beach Patrol Group that will be composed of female members from Special Operations Force (SOF),” he added.

Balilo added that the PCG will have medical and dental mission where they will give free medicines and food for some families in the island.

“The Chinese General Hospital and the Philippine Coast Guard Auxiliary in the area will support the PCG on the mission,” he said.

Balilo said the Philippine Navy and Philippine National Police will also help in patrolling the area.

The government ordered the six-month closure of Boracay starting April 26, 2018 to give way for the rehabilitation of the island. Robina Asido/DMS