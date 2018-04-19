President Rodrigo Duterte criticized a Catholic nun from Australia who was invited by the Bureau of Immigration for questioning last Monday.

In his speech during the change of command ceremony in Camp Aguinaldo on Wednesday, Duterte admitted he ordered the arrest of the nun.

“Let me just state my case as a worker of government. It was not the military who arrested the nun, the Catholic nun from Australia. It was upon my orders implemented by the Bureau of Immigration. And I take full responsibility, legal or otherwise for this incident,” he said.

“I ordered her to be investigated not deported at once not arrested but to invite her to an investigation for a disorderly conduct. You know in our laws, the Philippine laws provide that I can deport you or refuse your entry if you are an undesirable alien,” Duterte added.

Sister Patricia Cox, a 71 year-old Australian missionary who was detained for 24 hours was taken from her house to the immigration bureau in Manila last Monday

Duterte criticized Cox for her comments. The nun was arrested for allegedly attending protest rallies and being involved in political activities in the country.

“Do let that person enter (the country) the mouth of that nun is bad, You do not have that right to criticize that. But you can come here enjoy all the sights. And even I could invite you to attend,” he said.

“While I am here, do not insult my country. Because you come here and go, We never did that to Australia. We never did that to a European country. Why don’t you criticize your own government?,” he added.

Duterte said Coz was just released because “she was not caught in flagrante delicto.”

“You come here and insult us. You trample with our sovereignty. That will never happen. I assure you: if you begin to malign, defame government in any of those rallies there, I will order your arrest,” he said.

“The only reason why she was released was she was not caught in flagrante delicto. Meaning to say she was not caught during her berating the government,” he added.

“Your gods or God are different from mine. You do not have any authority more than mine. My God has common sense. Your God does not have it,” said Duterte. Robina Asido/DMS