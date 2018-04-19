A Japanese was arrested by police during a law enforcement operation in Zamboanga City on Tuesday.

Chief Insp. Helen Galvez, regional police information officer, said Wednesday the Japanese was served an arrest warrant in the vicinity of Barangay Guiwan around 11 am.

Galvez said the suspect was arrested for allegedly killing his Filipina wife in Guiwan, Zamboanga City last December 2017.

No bail bond was recommended in the arrest warrant issued by Judge Shaldilyn Bangsaja of RTC Branch 33, 9th Judicial Region, Hall of Justice Bldg. Sta, Barbara, for parricide with criminal case number 37979, said Galvez.

Galvez said the Japanese is detained at Zamboanga Police Station 5 prior his turnover to the court. Robina Asido/DMS