Outgoing Philippine National Police (PNP) Director General Ronald Dela Rosa assures that he is ready to face possible charges that may be filed against him after he retires this week.

“That is included in our training at the PMA (Philippine Military Academy)… we are trained to take responsibility of your actions that is why I will them everyone that I become chief PNP and I have balls. I have the balls to face anything that you are going to charge against me…,” he said in a television interview Wednesday.

“If it happened during my time as the chief PNP, so I am accountable for that,” he added.

National Capitol Region Police Director Oscar Albayalde will assume the reins of the 190,000 strong PNP on Thursday.

When asked if the PNP will comply with the Supreme Court order to provide documents related to the anti-illegal drug campaign of the government, Dela Rosa said the PNP are preparing the needed documents but mentioned they will seek for the guidance of the president on the matter.

“We are preparing. Our intention is to comply but again we have to seek the guidance of the president. If he said not to (comply with the SC order), what will I do? I will follow (the order) of the president,” he said.

“The PNP is under the executive branch, chief executive who is the president. Whatever he says we have to follow him,” he added.

Dela Rosa added that as part of preparation to comply with the order of the Supreme Court, the PNP requested for an extension of the deadline to submit documents related to the anti-illegal drug operation.

“I just signed a latter earlier to the SolGen (Solicitor General) requesting the SC to give us ample time to prepare everything because the documents are voluminous. That is what I signed earlier,” he said.

“They asked for it on April 4 and they gave the PNP 15 days. I don't know if it includes weekends, more or less April 20 to 25. It’s not yet ready that is why we asked for the extension,” he added. Robina Asido/DMS