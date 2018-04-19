President Rodrigo Duterte announced the appointment of former AFP Chief of Staff General Rey Leonardo Guerrero as the new head of Maritime Industry Authority (Marina).

“The position is vacant for a long time, but you know I have to extend your services because there was an ongoing war in Mindanao specifically in Marawi that is why the Marina, the director, that chair there is visited by a ghost. It’s about time you report to that office by next week perhaps,” he said during the change of command and retirement ceremonies in Camp Aguinaldo Wednesday.

During the ceremony attended by former Presidents Ferdinand Ramos, Gloria Macapagal Arroyo, Vice President Leni Robredo and other government, military and defense officials, Guerrero was replaced by Lt. Gen. Carlito Galvez.

In his speech, Duterte emphasized the accomplishments of Guerrero during his almost six month stint as chief of staff of the AFP.

“One of the most notable accomplishment of Gen. Guerrero's short but impressive stint as chief of staff is the unparalleled number of communist and terrorist surrenderees from less than 800 prior to his assumption the number of surrenderees rose to more than 5000 during his tour of duty, congratulation sir,” he said.

“Within six month of being AFP Chief Gen. Guerrero has competently and effectively continued the tradition of dedication and hardwork to those who came before him and left a legacy of his own for the future leaders to follow,” he added.

Duterte also expressed his confidence with the new AFP chief of staff, saying he is optimistic the military will maintain its gains under Galvez.

“I am confident that the AFP will continue to move forward in the right direction under the leadership of the new chief of staff Lt. Gen Carlito Galvez... I am optimistic that the AFP will sustain it gains and remain at the fore front of our fights against all threats of our sovereignty…,” he said.

Galvez, a graduate of Philippine Military Academy class of 1985, headed the Western Mindanao Command.

In his speech, Galvez expressed his support for the advocacy and campaigns of the government especially the peace process not only with the communist group but with the armed Muslim groups in Mindanao.

“Even though we soldiers are warriors, we shall always prepare the path of peace. Hence we shall support all peace initiatives of the government. we shall more vigorously work hand in hand with government agencies non-government organizations and other stakeholders to address the underlying cause of conflict. we shall keep our door open with all peaceful possibilities,” Galvez said.

“I take this opportunity to reiterate our full support to the peace process with the Moro Islamic Liberation Front and the Moro National Liberation Front. We look forward to the final peaceful political resolution of conflict in Mindanao,” he added.

“We will strengthen our existing peace mechanisms and revitalize the peace and development offices at the unified command levels to more effectively address the grievances of the people of Mindanao and create conditions for a just and lasting peace in the south,” Galvez stated.

“We shall walk the path of peace but we shall never hesitate to use force against those who would dare to disrupt that peace. We will remain ever vigilant, willing to ensure that all agreements are observed but equally willing to strike when innocent civilians are threatened,” he noted. Robina Asido/DMS