President Rodrigo Duterte has expressed support to the stance of Russian President Vladimir Putin in dealing with the United States-led airstrike on Syria.

In a press briefing in Boracay, Aklan, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said Russian Ambassador Igor Khovaev called on Duterte on Monday where he handed to the president a letter from Putin.

"President Duterte articulated that he is confident that President Putin will do the right thing in the present situation in Syria. The president likewise expressed hope that the situation in Syria will not escalate any further, and it will return to peace as there are around 1,000 Filipinos in Syria," he said.

Putin has criticized the US-led missile attack on Syria.

Roque said Duterte and the Russian envoy reaffirmed their mutual support.

They also discussed the drug war in the Philippines and the International Criminal Court, he added.

Duterte has been facing a preliminary examination before the ICC for allegedly committing crimes against humanity due to his bloody war on drugs. Celerina Monte/DMS