A farmer was killed in a shooting incident in Zamboanga del Sur Sunday night, a regional police spokesperson said Monday.

Chief Inspector Helen Galvez said killed was Edilberto Bayhonan Omilig, 54, a farmer and a resident of Sitio Sayao, Brgy, Poblacion, Kumalarang town.

Galvez said based on initial report Omilig was repairing the kitchen door when the three suspects appeared and shot him around 8pm.

“The victim sustained eight gunshot wounds which resulted of his untimely death,” she said.

She noted that based on the empty shelsl recovered at the crime scene, the suspect sused .45 pistol and 12-gauge shotgun.

“(The) PNP Kumalarang ( station) conducted hot pursuit operation for the possible location and arrest of the suspect,” she said. Robina Asido/DMS