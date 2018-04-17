The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) has not monitored any specific threat related to the observance of the upcoming barangay and Sanguniang Kabataan (SK) elections but will be on the watch for "usual extortion and unlawful intervention" of the New People's Army.

“We have not monitored specific threat to the election or the preparations to it, but continuous security measures are being undertaken to thwart any possible actions from usual peace spoilers, armed groups and terrorist elements that might take advantage of the situation,” Brig. Gen. Bienvenido Datuin, AFP spokesman, said Monday.

Datuin said the concern of the military during the election period is possible intervention by rebel groups.

“Particular concern is the usual extortion and unlawful intervention of the CPP-NPA-NDF ( Communist Party of the Philippines-New People's Army-National Democratic Front) in elections in the form of permit to campaign fees, permit to win fees and harassment of candidates,” he said.

“The AFP, in support to the PNP ( Philippine National Police), will conduct appropriate measures to secure the upcoming barangay and SK elections,” he noted.

“Joint AFP-PNP troops will be deployed to man checkpoints in different areas to provide assistance to civilians, deter and prevent any move of interest groups that might be inimical to good order; and protect the general populace,” he added. Robina Asido/DMS