President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered law enforcement agencies, including the Armed Forces of the Philippines, to assist the Commission on Elections to ensure peaceful and orderly Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (Youth Council) elections in May.

Memorandum Order No. 21, which Duterte issued on April 13, said pursuant to Section 2 (4), Article IX-C of the Constitution, the poll body is empowered to deputize, with the concurrence of the president, law enforcement agencies, and instrumentalities of the Government, including the AFP, for the exclusive purpose of ensuring free, orderly, honest, peaceful, and credible elections.

With this, Duterte concurred with Comelec Resolution No. 10207, deputizing the concerned government agencies in connection with the May 14 synchronized village and SK polls.

"The foregoing law enforcement agencies and other concerned agencies are hereby directed to coordinate and cooperate with the Comelec in the performance of their duties and functions," he said. Celerina Monte/DMS