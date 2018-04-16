President Rodrigo Duterte underscored on Sunday the importance of sports in diverting the youth from illegal drugs and from committing crimes and other lawless activities.

This as the Chief Executive led the opening of the week-long Palarong Pambansa 2018, which is being participated in by 10,000 student athletes and sports officials from 17 regions, in Bantay, Ilocos Sur.

In his speech, Duterte said it is better for parents to support their children to realize their potentials in different sports.

“Support them as they discover themselves and explore the limitless possibilities of their growth and development. Sports serves as an avenue to divert the youth from illegal drugs, criminality and other lawless acts. We in government continue our campaign to eradicate these social ills to ensure a safe and progressive tomorrow for you and for the next generations,” he said.

The Duterte administration has declared a war against illegal drugs.

The President also urged the athletes to do their best to excel in their studies while devoting to their chosen sports.

“Your ability to balance academics and your other interest measures your aptitude for skills such as multi-tasking, time management and decision-making, skills that you’ll need as you take on greater responsibilities in the future,” he said.

Duterte said the Palarong Pambansa serves as a training ground for future leaders and national builders whose values and principles are founded on perseverance, discipline, teamwork, integrity and love of country.

“Embody good values and enhance your skills, for this is the beginning of your greater participation in nation-building. I look forward to your more significant contributions to society in the days to come,” he added.

He assured of the government's support in promoting physical education, encouraging sports programs and supporting athletes, especially as they compete in international events. Ella Dionisio/DMS