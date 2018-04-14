President Rodrigo Duterte on Friday assured the leaders of the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) that they will not be arrested while having negotiations in Manila.

"I have invited outside the Philippines who are communist members, leaders to come home. I guarantee during the two months they will not be molested or inconvenienced as long as there is ceasefire, no taxation, no atrocities," Duterte said in a press conference upon his arrival at Davao International Airport.

He said there are no given conditions but he only has a timeline.

"During the two-month period, you will not.. I will give my demands and they can also have theirs and that is where we are start negotiating," he added.

He told them to just come as citizens of the Philippines and reiterated his request to stop the group's extortion activities.

He reiterated his commitment to provide support for the Communist rebels.

Last April 4, Duterte ordered concerned government officials to revive peace talks with the Communist rebels. Ella Dionisio/DMS