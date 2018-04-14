The Philippine Navy welcomed the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) vessel Akizuki (DD-115) on Friday.

Capt. Lued Lincuna, Philippine Navy spokesman, said DD-115, an Akizuki-class (general type) destroyer with one SH-60J helicopter and approximately 200 officers and crew on board arrived at Alava Wharf, Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority, Olongapo City.

“Philippine Navy vessel BRP Emilio Jacinto rendered customary meeting procedures at the vicinity of Morong, Bataan and escorted the vessels to its designated anchorage area,” he said.

Lincuna said during their arrival the visiting forces were welcomed by the “PN delegates headed by the representative of the Flag Officer In Command (FOIC), Capt. Francis Alexander Jose.”

After the welcome ceremony the Japanese forces were given a port briefing related to health and security aboard Akizuki.

“Subsequently, Captain Ryoko Azuma, commander of Escort Division One, JMSDF and Commander Kazunori Ishii, commanding officer of Akizuki will call on the commander, Naval Education and Training Command (NETC), Rear Adm. Allan Ferdinand Cusi,” he said.

Lincuna said “on March 6, 2018, Capt. Ryoko Azuma was appointed as the commander of the Maritime Self Defense Force’s (MSDF) First Escort Division including the flagship Izumo helicopter carrier making her the first female in the JMSDF to command a warship squadron.”

It can be recalled that Akizuki is the second JMSDF ship that visits the country this year.

“The first one was JS Amagiri which arrived last February in Manila,” Lincuna said.

“Like their previous visits, the Japanese navy will engage in a series of confidence building activities with their PN counterparts such as goodwill games followed by a boodle fight,” he stated.

“A send-off ceremony with customary Passing Exercise (PASSEX) will cap off their port visit on April 16,” he added.

Lincuna said the “visit aims to strengthen the relationship between the two navies.” Robina Asido/DMS