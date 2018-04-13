Malacanang welcomed on Thursday the result of a survey on President Rodrigo Duterte's performance despite a slight decline on his rating.

The First Quarter 2018 Social Weather Stations Survey, conducted from March 23-27, showed that 70 percent of adult Filipinos were satisfied with Duterte's performance, 17 percent undecided, and 14 percent dissatisfied.

This gives a net satisfaction rating of +56, classified by SWS as "very good."

"This is 2 points below the very good +58 (78 percent satisfied, 12 percent dissatisfied) in December 2017," SWS said.

In a statement, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said the Palace was pleased with the latest survey, with still "very good net satisfaction rating" for the President.

"Public confidence, as we can see, has remained high notwithstanding matters and concerns the government is handling. We are thus grateful for our people's vote of confidence," he said.

He said the latest survey results would further inspire Duterte, along with the members of his Cabinet, "to work double time in bringing the fruits of sustained and inclusive growth to the poorest and marginalized sectors while ensuring our communities remain safe and secure from drugs, crime and terrorism."

The SWS explained a 2-point decline in Duterte's net satisfaction rating from December last year to March this year was due to the drops of 11 points in Balance of Luzon and 1 point in Metro Manila, combined with increases of 12 points in the Visayas and 2 points in Mindanao.

Duterte's net satisfaction rating remained very good in Classes ABC, at +63 in March, but 3 points below the +66 in December.

It also stayed very good in Class D or the masses, at +57 in March 2018, unchanged from +57 in December 2017.

However, it fell by one grade from very good to good in Class E, at +48 in March, down by 17 points from +65 in December.

Duterte has been criticized due to his bloody war on drugs, with most slain drug suspects allegedly being poor people. Celerina Monte/DMS