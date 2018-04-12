The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) rescued more than 20 people on a motor boat that submerged off the waters of Surigao City on Tuesday.

Capt. Armando Balilo, Philippine Coast Guard spokesman, said based on an initial report the motorboat submerged off Surigao Base Port, Surigao City around 2:15 pm.

“Information received from Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) Surigao that a certain motorbanca was allegedly submerged approximately 200 meters away from Surigao Base Port,” he said.

Balilo said the motor boat was bound for Brgy. Talavera, Taganaan, Surigao Del Norte from Surigao City when it submerged after being hit by big waves caused by another vessel.

“While transiting, a huge wave caused by M/V Yohan Cruiser battered the motor boat caused her to subsequently submerged,” he said.

Balilo said all 19 passengers and three crew members of the motorboat were rescued by personnel of Coast Guard Station Surigao.

“The rescued passengers were eventually transported by Coast Guard Station Surigao to their respective residences in good physical condition,” he said. Robina Asido/DMS