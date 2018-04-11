Three alleged members of New People’s Army (NPA) were killed while five were captured in an encounter with the government troops in Camarines Sur on Tuesday morning, a military spokesman said.

Capt. Joash Pramis, spokesman of the 9th Infantry Division, said based on initial report the encounter between the armed men and troops of 83rd Infantry Battalion occurred at the vicinity of Bato, Camarines Sur around 6:45 am.

Pramis said the one-hour firefight resulted in the killing of three alleged rebels and apprehension of five reported NPA members.

“No casualties on the government side,” he said.

Pramis said two of the captured NPA’s were wounded and given treatment by authorities.

“One of the wounded rebels almost died but the troops' medics did their best to revive the wounded rebel,” he said.

Pramis said soldiers also recovered three M16 rifles from the enemies after the clash. Robina Asido/DMS