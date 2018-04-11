The Philippine National Police (PNP) arrested a Japanese fugitive and two suspects allegedy involved in the abduction of a Japanese tourist in the province of Bulacan last month.

PNP Director General Ronald Dela Rosa said the victim was kidnapped on March 24, 2018.

He identified the arrested suspects who were presented in Camp Crame as Roberto Reyes, 54, a resident of 177A Evangelista St., Santolan, Pasig City, Reggie Reyes, 47, a resident of 177A Evangelista St., Santolan, Pasig City and Miyashita Takashi, a resident of Koiwa Edogawa, Tokyo, and presently residing at 1711 East Rio, Asure Condominium, Paranaque City.

Dela Rosa said Takashi is a fugitive whose passport was cancelled last September 11, 2015.

Senior. Supt. Glenn Dumlao, head of PNP Anti-Kidnapping Group (AKG), said based on initial investigation the victim went to Bulacan with the Filipino suspects following the advice of a Japanese named Yusuke Obara.

“He called Yusuke Obara, who already returned to Japan last March 24. When he called Obara, he said just go with them so when he went down (to his hotel lobby located in Manila) he was invited to go to Bulacan and then he was held there in Bulacan,” he said.

Dela Rosa said Supt. Takayashi Nakayama, the police attach? and three representatives from Japan embassy sought the assistance of the AKG at about 2pm last April 5, after they received an information about the location of the kidnapper.

Dela Rosa said authorities were able to rescue the victim and another person in Plaridel, Bulacan on the same day.

Dela Rosa did not say how the suspects were arrested during the follow up operation conducted by police authorities.

“After the investigation and debriefing, a follow-up operation was conducted that resulted in the arrest of three more suspects along Evangelista St., Santolan, Pasig City, and Paranaque City,” he said.

“Appropriate criminal charges are being filed against the arrested suspects,” he added.

Dumlao said the PNP-AKG are still conducting manhunt operation against two other Filipino suspects involved in the kidnapping while Japanese authorities are pursuing Obara in Japan. Robina Asido/DMS