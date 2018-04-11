President Rodrigo Duterte declared on Tuesday the Philippines' destiny is in Asia.

Duterte's statement further strengthens his position of not relying too much from the United States and European Union, also major trading partners and sources of aid by the Philippines in the past years.

"Let me say it again: the Philippines’ destiny is in Asia. The Philippines is ready to work with all nations in the region to seek friendship and cooperation," the President said in a speech during the opening ceremonies of the Boao Forum for Asia in Hainan, China.

He urged the other participants in the Forum to make Asia a progressive continent.

"We have a stake ? as well as responsibilities ? in [the] forging of a more prosperous continent and world. This is what [nations] ? big or small - should act on collectively when we leave Boao: Cooperate, coordinate [and] collaborate, so we can achieve our shared dream of prosperity for all," he said.

Duterte has shunned receiving aids from other countries, which have conditions, particularly on the issue of human rights.

Last year, the Philippines rejected grant from EU which previously raised concern over the extrajudicial killings of drug suspects in the country amid Duterte's war on drugs.

He said in the past the Philippines would distance from the US after then President Barack Obama also raised similar concern on the bloody war on narcotics. Celerina Monte/DMS