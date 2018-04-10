The Philippine Navy sent one of its AW109 helicopters to evacuate an injured crew member of a cargo ship off the waters of Sulu Sea on Sunday.

In a press release Monday, the Philippine Navy said the rescued crew member of the cargo ship MV Evangelia was Tambo Santos Jr. who suffered face burn caused by the explosion of one of the air-conditioning units.

Upon receiving report about the incident, Naval Forces West of the Philippine Navy dispatched the Naval Aviation Unit West (NAU-W) personnel with Western Command medical personnel aboard one of its AW109 helicopter, NH432.

It noted that the vessel was traversing at Sulu Sea, 95 nautical miles east of Puerto Princesa City when the medical air evacuation was made in the afternoon of the same day.

“At around 5:30 pm of the same day, the team successfully landed at the said cargo ship, promptly conducted medical assessment of the physical condition of Mr Santos, and airlifted him to Puerto Princesa City,” the report stated.

“The victim, with the medical team, arrived at Philippine Air Force hangar, Puerto Princesa City around 6 pm. He was brought to Camp General Artemio Ricarte Station Hospital for further medical treatment,” it added. Robina Asido/DMS