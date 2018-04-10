A two year-old child was allegedly stabbed dead by the father in Zamboanga City last Sunday, a police spokesperson said Monday.

Chief Insp. Helen Galvez, regional police public information officer, said based on statement of the mother of the victim, the suspect Gapor Alkasahaya, 50, was under the influence of illegal drugs when he stabbed his daughter to death at the Bakawan in Brgy. Kasanyangan, Zamboanga City at 1:20 pm.

“Victim sustained two stab wounds on her neck that caused her death,” she said.

Galvez said following the incident, members of Zamboanga City Police Station 6 conducted follow up operation to arrest the suspect.

She said the suspect sustained gunshot wound on his left forehand and left thigh when the he tried to resist arrest and attempted to assault the arresting officer with bladed weapon.

Galvez said the suspect was brought to Zamboanga City Medical Center for treatment.

“The victim was brought to their residence for funeral in Islamic rites,” she said. Robina Asido/DMS