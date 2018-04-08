Outgoing Philippine National Police (PNP) Director General Ronald Dela Rosa confirmed that he will be the next Bureau of Correction (BuCor) chief after retiring from the police service this month.

“I was told that I go straight to BuCor, but I will first go on a vacation,” he said.

When asked if he plans to run for senator in next year’s election, Dela Rosa said it will depend on the decision of President Rodrigo Duterte.

“I do not yet know. I will still have to talk with the president on what he wants me to do,” he said.

It can be recalled that President Rodrigo Duterte said on December 2017 he will appoint Dela Rosa as the next head of the Bureau of Correction.

Dela Rosa who was supposed to retire last January 2018 was extended to his position as the chief of the PNP by the president until April 21.

He will be replaced by National Capitol Region Police Director Oscar Albayalde in a change of command ceremony in Camp Crame on April 18. Robina Asido/DMS