A customer died after he was allegedly stabbed by the store manager of a computer repair center at a mall in Quezon City on Thursday afternoon.

In a press release, the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) said dead on arrival at the Sioson Hospital was Geroldo Ramon Lopez.

An initial police report said Lopez was redeeming his laptop computer at the P.C. Home Service Center at the 5th floor of SM Annex Bldg in North EDSA when he had a heated argument with the suspect identified as Leo Laab, the store manager.

Laab did not give the laptop which was serviced by Lopez because the victim did not bring his job order to claim the computer.

The police report noted that during the argument Laab pulled out a bladed weapon and stabbed Lopez.

“Thereafter, responding duty guards of the mall brought victim to Sioson Hospital but he was pronounced dead on arrival by his attending physician at about 6:09 pm,” it stated.

According to police the suspect managed to leave the building.

Chief Superintendent Guillermo Eleazar, Quezon City police director, said in a text message to Daily Manila Shimbun that the suspect has not been found. Robina Asido/DMS