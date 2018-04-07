Four people, including two policemen, were killed in an encounter in the province of Batangas on Thursday afternoon.

In a report, police identified the fatalities as Senior Insp. Alvin Rueca Kison, SPO2 Edilberto Aclan Eje and suspect identified as Erwin Ariola and Darren Suarez both residents of Laurel town.

Based on initial report, authorities were conducting casing and surveillance of armed men suspected to be behind robberies in Calabarzon when they were fired upon by the suspects at the vicinity of at Talisay-Laurel Road, Barangay Berinayan, Laurel, Batangas around 4:20 pm.

The clash has resulted in the death of two suspects and wounding of two policemen who later died while being treated at a hospital.

“Police Senior Insp. Alvin Rueca Kison and SPO2 Edilberto Aclan Eje who sustained gunshot wound was rushed to the hospital for medical treatment at St. Cabrini Hospital but announced dead later by the attending physician,” the report stated.

Police said crime scene operatives are conducting an investigation. Robina Asido/DMS