A magnitude 6.0 earthquake jolted some provinces in Mindanao on Thursday.

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) the epicenter of the quake was recorded at 42km south, 43 degrees east of Tarragona, Davao Oriental around 11:53 am.

A Phivolcs science research specialist told the Daily Manila Shimbun said the offshore quake that is tectonic in origin was possibly caused by the movement of Philippine trench which is near its epicenter.

Phivolcs recorded Intensity IV in Mati City, Tarragona, Lupon and Manay, Davao Oriental as well as in Tagum City.

Intensity III was monitored in Davao City, Cagayan de Oro City and General Santos City. Intensity II was felt over Bislig City, Surigao City, Alabel and Malapatan in Sarangani and Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur.

Phivolcs said no damage is expected but aftershocks are possible. Robina Asido/DMS