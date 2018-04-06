National Capital Region Police (NCRPO) Director Oscar Albayalde vows to support the advocacy of President Rodrigo Duterte after his appointment as the next Philippine National Police (PNP) chief was announced Thursday.

"I’m overwhelmed and thankful first to god, to our president and to chief PNP for giving trust and confidence in me, rest assured that I will not betrayed their trust and confidence," he said.

"I will continue to work with the president, support his advocacy especially the change that the president want. That is a promise," he added.

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana congratulated Albayalde for his promotion.

"My congratulations to Director Oscar Albayalde on the announcement by the president that he would be the next Chief PNP," he said.

"I know Oscar as a very professional and a no-nonsense police officer. He will be a good Chief PNP," Lorenzana added.

Interior and Local Government Officer in Charge Eduardo Ano also welcomes the appointment of Albayalde.

"He is the right man for the job. He is professional and capable police officer who can steer and lead the Team PNP in its multifarious missions. He has also my trust and confidence", he said.

Chief Supt. John Bulalacao, PNP spokesman, assures the whole organization will give its full support to the next PNP chief.

"The PNP welcomes the appointment of PDIR Oscar Albayalde as incoming CPNP, as announced by the President in his speech in Malaca?ang during the awarding of Gawad Saka 2017," he said.

"The 190,000 strong PNP uniformed and non uniformed personnel will give its full support to his leadership. His proven track-record of service assures us that the policies of the government relative to public order and safety will be sustained," he added. Robina Asido/DMS