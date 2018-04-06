President Rodrigo Duterte has chosen Western Mindanao Command chief Lt. Gen. Carlito Galvez as the incoming chief of staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

Galvez will replace General Rey Leonardo Guerrero whose service of office has been extended up to this month. Guerrero was supposed to retire on December 17 last year when he reached the mandatory retirement age of 56.

Guerrero will be the next Maritime Industry Authority head.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said on Thursday the oath taking ceremonies for the new AFP chief as well as the new Philippine National Police director general will be held on April 18.

Duterte named National Capital Region chief Director Oscar Albayalde as the incoming PNP chief. Albayalde will replace PNP Director General Ronald dela Rosa, whose service was also extended.

Galvez was WestMinCom commander when government troops battled the Maute-ISIS terrorists who attacked and occupied Marawi City for five months last year.

In a statement, Interior and Local Government Officer in Charge Eduardo Ano said Galvez is a "well-rounded career and combat officer."

"He is one of our Marawi heroes who led and supervised the resolution of the conflict and liberation of Marawi since day one. He is well prepared for the job," said Ano, the AFP chief of staff during the Marawi battle.

Galvez is a member of the Philippine Military Academy “Sandiwa” Class of 1985. Celerina Monte, Robina Asido/DMS