A 38 year-old woman was abducted by armed men in Zamboanga Sibugay on Tuesday night.

Chief Insp. Helen Galvez, Police Region 9 Public Information Office chief, identified the victim as Laarni Bandi, a resident of Talusan, Zamboanga Sibugay, working as secretary of Cebeles Marine Product.

Galvez said based on initial report Bandi was at the boarding house owned by Adilaida Bayno at Purok Maabiabihon, Poblacion Malangas, Zamboanga Sibugay when she was taken by seven unidentified armed men around 6:30 pm.

“(The) abductors together with the victim allegedly fled towards Muyong Island, Malangas, Zamboanga Sibugay using (bote type) motorized pump boat color yellow,” she said.

Galvez said elements of Zamboanga Sibugay Mobile Force Company, 44th Infantry Battalion 9 (of) Philippine Army, Maritime, Coast Guard, Navy and Regional Mobile Force Company are conducting hot pursuit and rescue operations.

“(The) inland municipal police station (also) conducted patrolling and checkpoint operation for the possible apprehension of the abductors and recovery of the victim,” she added. Robina Asido/DMS