A suspected member of a kidnap-for-ransom group was arrested by authorities in Zamboanga del Norte last Tuesday.

Chief Inspector Helen Galvez, regional police public information chief, said arrested was Hambali Jamad alias Jomar.

She said based on initial report troops were conducting law enforcement operation when he was captured in the vicinity of Brgy Nonoyan, Baliguian, Zamboanga Del Norte around 4 am.

Galvez said Jamad was arrested by virtue of an arrest warrant for kidnapping and serious illegal detention issued by Presiding Judge Laarni Dajao of Regional Trial Court in Siocon, Zamboanga Del Norte.

“(The suspect) is responsible in the kidnapping of Duterte couple in Brgy. Sta Maria, Siocon, Zamboanga Del Norte last March 3, 2017, “she said. The couple is a namesake of President Rodrigo Duterte.

“(Jamad) is among the member of lawless elements / kidnap for ransom group operating in Zamboanga del Norte province under the group of Roger Kalas alias Tiguan, One Eye or Abu Anhar,” she added.

Galvez said Jamad was placed under the custody of Baliguian municipal police for documentation and proper disposition. Robina Asido/DMS