President Rodrigo Duterte has designated Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea as the officer-in-charge when he visits China and Hong Kong next week.

Special Order No. 310 designating Medialdea said Duterte will be in Boao, China to participate in the Boao Forum for Asia on April 9-10 and in Hong Kong for a working visit on April 11-12.

"To ensure continuity of government service, it is necessary to designate an Officer-in-Charge (OIC) to take care of the day-to-day operations in the Office of the President and oversee the general administration of the Executive Department," the order read.

Duterte enjoined all departments, agencies, and instrumentalities of the government to assist the Medialdea in the discharge of his functions.

Except on matters that Duterte is required by the Constitution to act in person, it said all acts of Medialdea for and on behalf of Duterte pursuant to the order shall be deemed acts of the president unless disapproved or reprobated by him. Celerina Monte/DMS