President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered concerned government officials to revive the peace talks with the communist rebels.

Duterte made the order during the Cabinet meeting on Wednesday in Malacanang.

"President Duterte directed during the cabinet meeting today to work on the resumption of peace talks with the CPP/NPA/NDF (Communist Party of the Philippines/New People's Army/National Democratic Front) with clear instructions on the importance of forging a ceasefire agreement to stop mutual attacks and fighting while talks are underway," Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said.

Quoting Duterte, he said, “Let’s give this (peace process) another last chance."

He said Duterte also committed to provide support to the rebels, if necessary.

The financial support will be "in replacement of the 'revolutionary tax'" that the NPA has been extorting to the businesses and the civilian community, he said.

Duterte has been demanding from the Maoist group to stop its extortion activities.

Duterte terminated peace talks with the NDF on November 23, 2017 over the communists' supposed failure to show sincerity. On Monday, NDF chief negotiator Fidel Agcaoili told a TV interview they are willing to resume talks without preconditions.

Meanwhile, Duterte has issued Administrative Order No. 10 centralizing all government efforts for the reintegration of former rebels and creating for the purpose and inter-agency task force. Celerina Monte/DMS