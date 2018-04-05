President Rodrigo Duterte approved on Wednesday the closure of world famous tourist spot Boracay Island in Aklan province from tourists for six months.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said the closure will start on April 26.

"Bora closed for 6 months effective 26 April," he said. Roque said it will be a "total (closure) to tourism."

The decision was reached during a Cabinet meeting which Duterte presided over in Malacanang.

The interagency task force, composed of Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu, Interior and Local Government Officer-in-charge Eduardo Ano and Tourism Secretary Wanda Teo, has recommended Boracay's total closure for six months beginning April 26 to pave way for the rehabilitation of the island.

Senior Deputy Executive Secretary Menardo Guevarray said, "funds will be activated to tide affected workers over."

Duterte has described Boracay like a "cesspool," prompting the creation of the task force that recommended how to rehabilitate the famous tourist destination in Malay town. Celerina Monte/DMS