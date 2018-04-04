A fisherman died when he was electrocuted in a boat as he tried to push a live wire belonging to the Zamboanga del Sur Electric Cooperative ( Zamsureco) on Monday, police said.

Chief Insp. Helen Galvez, regional police public information chief, said the victim was Nurkhan Alibasa Acalal, 23, a resident of Purok Bangus, Barangay White Beach, Pagadian City, Zamboanga del Sur.

Galvez said based on initial report the incident took place at 7:45 am.

“The victim sustained multiple burns on different parts of his body which caused his instantaneous death,” she said.

Galvez said Zamsureco sent its personnel to assess the situation. Robina Asido/DMS