Three persons, including two children, died in an alleged arson incident in Cavite on Tuesday morning.

In a report, police identified the fatalities as Gerymilee Manaog, 2, Gerymaya Kent Manaog, 1, both children of Gerymil Manaog, 46.

Initial investigation disclosed the elder Manaog set himself afire after he locked himself with his children inside their house in Phase 2, Block 61, Lot 21 Parklane Subdivision, San Francisco, General Trias City, Cavite around 2 am.

“Prior to the incident, the suspect who was allegedly under the influence of liquor had engaged in a domestic dispute with his common-law wife and threatened to kill the latter and her seven year old daughter,” the police report stated.

Police noted the house, which was made of light materials, quickly burned to the ground. The fire was put put around 3:15 am.

“Crime scene processing was conducted by Cavite Provincial Crime Laboratory Office led by their Team Leader PCI Fernando Perilla Jr. Rcovered from the fire scene were the cadaver of the suspect and his offspring and they were brought to Herald Funeral Homes at Trece Martires City for autopsy,” he report said.

It also noted that based on initial assessment the damage was estimated at P100,000. Robina Asido/DMS