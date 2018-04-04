The final decision to close Boracay Island from tourists may be taken up in a Cabinet meeting this week, a Palace official said on Tuesday.

Senior Deputy Executive Secretary Menardo Guevarra, in a text message to reporters, said the proposal to close Boracay has already been submitted to President Rodrigo Duterte.

A Cabinet meeting will be held on April 4 in Malacanang.

"There will be a Cabinet meeting tomorrow. The final action on Boracay may be taken up there," Guevarra said.

The interagency task force, composed of Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu, Interior and Local Government Officer-in-charge Eduardo Ano, and Tourism Secretary Wanda Teo, has recommended to Duterte to shut down Boracay from tourists for six months beginning April 26.

According to Guevarra, the Department of Trade and Industry has submitted its own proposal that the closure of the major tourist destination in Malay, Aklan be done in phases so as to lessen the impact on businesses and livelihood of the residents in the area.

The proposed closure of Boracay would pave way to rehabilitate the island,

which Duterte likened to a "cesspool." Celerina Monte/DMS