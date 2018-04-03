Suspected members of New People’s Army (NPA) torched heavy equipment used in constructing a road in Davao City last Saturday, a military spokesman said.

Maj. Ezra Balagtey, AFP Eastern Mindanao Command spokesman, said based on initial report the incident transpired in the vicinity of Brgy. Callawa, Buhangin District around 11 pm.

Balagtey could not give details on the incident but he confirmed the equipment burnt by an undetermined number of rebels include three Howo Dump trucks, one Unit Back hoe-Caterpillar, one King Long Dump Truck under Leonard Trucking Services (LTS).

Lt. General Benjamin Madrigal Jr., Eastern Mindanao Command chief, said this affected the city's development project. .

"The incident will not only cause delay to the project that will benefit people but will adversely affect the livelihood of the people employed to operate these equipment,” he said.

Balagtey said Madrigal directed the 10th Infantry Division “to go after the perpetrators and bring them to the bar of justice.”

“He directed all units under Eastern Mindanao Command to ensure the safety and prevent the delay of government flagship projects in the Command's area of responsibility as a consequence of terroristic activities of the NPA terrorists,” he said. Robina Asido/DMS