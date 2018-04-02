President Rodrigo Duterte called Filipinos to nurture humility and forgiveness as the country celebrated Easter Sunday.

"As we remember Christ's triumph against death, may we nurture humility and forgiveness in our hearts as these will free us from the shackles of hatred and greed," Duterte said in his message.

He added, "For it is only by being selfless that we can truly say we are worthy of God's love".

Duterte said this is the time to glorify Jesus for His sacrifices in order for people to live with renewed hope towards eternal salvation.

"Today we are called to thank the Lord for giving us His only Son to save the world from sin," he said.

He urged Filipinos to make the occasion meaningful by giving aid to those who are in need and pray for the safety of all and for lasting peace in the country.

"Let us pray for the welfare and safety of our countrymen and for lasting peace in our nation so that we can all work together in harmony towards real change," he said. Ella Dionisio/DMS