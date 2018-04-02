The National Capital Region Police Office on Sunday said the observation of Holy Week in Metro Manila was “generally peaceful.”

In a radio interview, NCRPO chief Oscar Albayalde said his office only received reports of home robbery and theft incidents.

He said a total of 14 incidents were recorded compared to 35 from last year.

“That’s why we urged them (people) to ask for securities when leaving their houses,” he said.

Albayalde said NCRPO would be on full alert until June under their Oplan Ligtas SumVac program. Ella Dionisio/DMS