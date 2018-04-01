BAGUIO CITY -- A 10 year old boy was found by his mother hanging on a mango tree and doctors at a nearby hospital declared him dead in Payawan, Lamut town in Ifugao on Maundy Thursday.

Police claimed the boy, playing with a rope, asked permission he will go to their neighbors’ house to play.

When his mother finished cooking at about 9 pm, she looked for her son.

She was shocked to see the rope her son was playing with tied to her son’s neck and the end part was tied on the branch of the mango tree.

Using a knife, the mother cut the rope and rushed the boy with her relatives to the Panopdopan District Hospital at the town center but he had expired.

Police said foul play was ruled out. DMS