One person died and 14 injured in a three-vehicle collision in Bagabag, Nueva Vizcaya Friday, police said.

Based on a spot report from Bagabag municipal policesStation, the incident transpired around 10:45 am along National Highway of Purok 1, Barangay Villaros.

Initial investigation disclosed that a Mitsubishi L300 going towards Bayombong- Manila direction followed by a Toyota Hi-Ace van.

The driver of a Isuzu trailer truck in the opposite lane lost control of the vehicle at a sharp curve causing the vehicle to turn upside down, ramming two other vehicles.

The Isuzu truck, allegedly loaded with 1,100 bags of cement, was travelling too fast.

A passenger inside the Toyota Hi-Ace identified as Nazareno Relado, died on the spot while the other passengers sustained injuries and were brought to a hospital.

The Isuzu truck driver, Joey Remigio, 32, submitted himself to the authorities and will face case of reckless imprudence resulting to homicide, multiple physical injuries and damage to properties. Ella Dionisio/ DMS