A most wanted person in Naga town, Zamboanga Sibugay Province was arrested by government authorities last Thursday.

Police Chief Insp. Helen Galvez, public information chief of the regional police, identified the arrested suspect as Karhri Timbang Alsree aka “Jun Paul” Jr, 23.

Galvez said Alsree, a resident of Sitio PangPang, Barangay Bangkaw-Bangkaw, is “listed as top one most wanted person of Naga Municipal Police Station.”

She said based on initial report, elements of the Zamboanga Sibugay Provincial Mobile Force Company and intelligence personnel of the Naga police station, arrested the suspect at the vicinity of Sitio PangPang, Barangay Bangkaw-Bangkaw in Naga in a joint manhunt operation around 4 am.

Galvez said the suspect was arrested through a warrant of arrest for murder issued by a regional trial court in Zamboanga Sibugay.

“The arrest was made by virtue of warrant of arrest dated April 25, 2017 docketed under Criminal Case No. I-6502 for the crime of Murder issued by Vicente S. De La Plaza II, presiding judge of Regional Trial Court, Ninth Judicial Region, Branch 36, Ipil, Zamboanga Sibugay with no bail recommended,” she said.

Galvez said Alsree was placed under the custody of the Naga Municipal Police Sation for proper disposition. Robina Asido/DMS